Century Square hosts Trick-or-Treat Event in partnership with A&M students

Students with the Texas A&M Recreation, Park, Tourism and Science Department hosted the annual...
Students with the Texas A&M Recreation, Park, Tourism and Science Department hosted the annual Trick-or-Treat event Sunday at Century Square(KBTX)
By Alex Egan
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Students with the Texas A&M Recreation, Park, Tourism and Science Department hosted the annual Trick-or-Treat event Sunday at Century Square.

The event serves as a way for students to execute an event from start to finish working with a real client, Century Square.

The students coordinate with vendors and tenants and manage day-of execution of the event.

“This turnout is bigger than we could have expected. It’s been so wonderful, especially with the weather,” Century Square Marketing Strategist Madi Poland said. “This event just gets better and better every year and we’re excited to see all the possibilities to come next year.”

You can see a list of upcoming events at Century Square here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first sharp cold front ushers Canadian air into the Brazos Valley Sunday, October 29th
Get Ready. Winter air arrives in the Brazos Valley Sunday
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Friday was a big day for over a dozen Texas A&M students in the Corps of Cadets.
Over a dozen Cadets honored at Simpson Drill Field
A crash between an RV and an 18-wheeler resulted in a fire, shutting down multiple lanes on...
DPS responding to vehicle fire on Highway 21, impacting multiple lanes of traffic
This was the 15th annual year for Texas Aggie Corps of Cadets Association to host Rally to the...
This is the last year that the Corps of Cadets will walk on Kyle Field during Rally to the Guidons

Latest News

Texas A&M housing
College Station City Council updated on off-campus student housing office at Texas A&M
Sunday Night Weather Update: October 29
Image courtesy MGN
Grimes County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting
Fatal crash generic
Washington County fatal crash under investigation