Century Square hosts Trick-or-Treat Event in partnership with A&M students

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Students with the Texas A&M Recreation, Park, Tourism and Science Department hosted the annual Trick-or-Treat event Sunday at Century Square.

The event serves as a way for students to execute an event from start to finish working with a real client, Century Square.

The students coordinate with vendors and tenants and manage day-of execution of the event.

“This turnout is bigger than we could have expected. It’s been so wonderful, especially with the weather,” Century Square Marketing Strategist Madi Poland said. “This event just gets better and better every year and we’re excited to see all the possibilities to come next year.”

You can see a list of upcoming events at Century Square here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.