College Station enters DCTF rankings ahead of Week 11

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their high school rankings ahead of the final week of the regular season (Week 11) with three teams representing the Brazos Valley.

College Station enters the rankings for the first time this season at No. 9 in Class 5A Division I. The Cougars are coming off a big 49-42 rivalry win over A&M Consolidated which clinched first place in the district. College Station is now 8-1 entering their final regular season game at home against Pflugerville Hendrickson.

Franklin remains the No. 8 ranked team in Class 3A Division I. The Lions are coming off 59-14 win over Cameron Yoe to move to 8-1. The close out the regular season at home against Little River Academy.

Lovelady remains ranked No. 5 in Class 2A Division II. The Lions are 9-0 this season and will finish the season against Deweyville.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.