College Station hosting open house Monday evening to get feedback on the future of new Southeast Park

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -College Station residents have the opportunity to provide feedback on the future of Southeast Park Monday night.

An open house is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. The meeting will not include a formal presentation, but city staff says there will be 10 image boards for people to look at and provide feedback on, as well as comment cards and printed surveys.

Southeast Park was formerly known as Texas Independence Ballpark, but that project was put on hold due to soil conditions that would have required extensive remediation. That future 68-acre property is located off Rock Prairie Road west of William D. Fitch near Midtown College Station.

Suggestions for Southwest Park include the addition of a body of water, a splash pad, a bike trail, or a playground designed to encourage creative play. City staff will use tonight’s feedback to create a plan for city leaders in the coming months.

The city says one bit of misinformation that has been going around is that the site is contaminated from a nearby landfill, something they say is not accurate.

There is also an online survey located here: College Station Southeast Park Survey.

City staff says they encourage everyone to attend the meeting and/or complete the survey. All feedback is important and greatly appreciated.

