College Station hosting open house Monday evening to get feedback on the future of new Southeast Park

Construction halted on Texas Independence Ballpark.
Construction halted on Texas Independence Ballpark.(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -College Station residents have the opportunity to provide feedback on the future of Southeast Park Monday night.

An open house is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. The meeting will not include a formal presentation, but city staff says there will be 10 image boards for people to look at and provide feedback on, as well as comment cards and printed surveys.

Southeast Park was formerly known as Texas Independence Ballpark, but that project was put on hold due to soil conditions that would have required extensive remediation. That future 68-acre property is located off Rock Prairie Road west of William D. Fitch near Midtown College Station.

Suggestions for Southwest Park include the addition of a body of water, a splash pad, a bike trail, or a playground designed to encourage creative play. City staff will use tonight’s feedback to create a plan for city leaders in the coming months.

The city says one bit of misinformation that has been going around is that the site is contaminated from a nearby landfill, something they say is not accurate.

There is also an online survey located here: College Station Southeast Park Survey.

City staff says they encourage everyone to attend the meeting and/or complete the survey. All feedback is important and greatly appreciated.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Washington County fatal crash under investigation
Image courtesy MGN
Grimes County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
This was the 15th annual year for Texas Aggie Corps of Cadets Association to host Rally to the...
This is the last year that the Corps of Cadets will walk on Kyle Field during Rally to the Guidons
The first sharp cold front ushers Canadian air into the Brazos Valley Sunday, October 29th
Get Ready. Winter air arrives in the Brazos Valley Sunday

Latest News

(Source: KWES)
Bob and Kelli Phillips leaving ‘Texas Country Reporter’
OPAS will open its Main Stage series with Mean Girls in Rudder Auditorium on November 1 and 2
Fetch Alert! Tickets still available for this week’s Mean Girls
The child abuse unfolded on April 1, 2020, when Gabriel Sanchez, 22, was left home alone with...
Bryan man sentenced to 40 years in prison for child abuse
The first freeze of the season is likely for many across our northern counties Halloween night...
First and second freezes of the season likely Tuesday and Wednesday nights
Monday Afternoon Weather Update - October 30