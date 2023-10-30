Company announces bankruptcy, employees left wondering where paychecks owed will come from

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A medical scribe company operating a location out of Bryan has filed for bankruptcy, according to emails to employees. Those employees now say this came with just hours of notice, and now there are some missing paychecks.

With a lack of contacts and resources still available for the company, employees say they’re scrambling for a new job.

“People were like, ‘what am I supposed to do tell my child to not you know, go to the bathroom in their diaper until I can afford some or you know, how am I supposed to tell my kids? Like, hold on, we can’t eat dinner tonight’ and stuff like that and I was just like that is sad,” said Dakota Hendrickson, a former employee. She says the bankruptcy took the group by surprise.

Back in 2021, the CEO at the time and Founder of Skywriter MD spoke to KBTX during an expansion in town. While offices are located in other parts of Texas, Colorado and North Carolina, Tracy Rue called the Bryan location their “hub”.

Social websites connected to the business show headquarters are in Colorado, while emails coming from company leaders are coming from an address in South Carolina.

It is unclear where the actual home base for the company is.

Also during that 2021 interview, Rue described an ideal workforce as medical students.

“If you’re on your way there, or you’re interested in health care this is the place to come work,” Rue said at the time.

Hendrickson said this was the perfect fit, she needed a flexible and full-time job while she attended school.

“I do want to go into the medical field so it was kind of already like I had a foot in the door, I was okay being there,” she said.

After working for the company for two years, Hendrickson said she knew there were some weird situations, but was comfortable with the gig and always got paid, even if that was a few days late.

That was until early October. Hendrickson says they received a company-wide email detailing the business’s bankruptcy effective the next day, but there was no plan on how Hendrickson would get the $900 check she was owed at the time.

Now, the company website is inaccessible, plus Hendrickson says employee emails have been deactivated and the company messaging app no longer connects.

“They just completely disappeared after the email they sent out,” Hendrickson says a group of employees submitted claims through the Department of Labor but aren’t holding out hopes to see their hard-earned money anytime soon. “It’s just a waiting game and to me, it just seems unfair because that’s money that I worked for.”

The Better Business Bureau encourages anyone impacted by situations like this to contact the DOL, Texas Workforce Commission or the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

