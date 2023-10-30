Edible Field transforms for the Brazos Valley Bombers Ballpark BOOFest

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Sunday marked the 15th Annual Ballpark BOOFest hosted by the Brazos Valley Bombers at Edible Field in Bryan. The event welcomed families for a night of free entertainment, games, food, and trick-or-treating.

Costumed attendees, including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Mini Mouse, Scream, and even a Spider Pup, added to the festive atmosphere. The event, organized by the Brazos Valley Bombers, offered a secure environment for trick-or-treating, eliminating concerns about traffic and house-to-house visits.

Uri Geva, Founder of the Brazos Valley Bombers, expressed gratitude to H-E-B for providing candy and to the Bombers and Toucans for hosting games.

”It’s a wonderful, safe place for them to trick or treat, you don’t have to worry about cars behind you, or what house is on what house is off. Every booth is on to make sure kids get a safe place to enjoy themselves and keep the bombers in top of mind awareness for everybody year-round,” said Geva.

