Fetch Alert! Tickets still available for this week’s Mean Girls

Hit musical coming to Texas A&M’s Rudder Auditorium Nov. 1 and 2
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - “On Wednesdays we wear pink!” That’s perfect because Mean Girls opens this Wednesday at Rudder Auditorium.

OPAS will open its Main Stage series with Mean Girls in Rudder Auditorium at Texas A&M University on Wednesday and Thursday, November 1 and 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Direct from Broadway, Mean Girls is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey (“30 Rock”), composer Jeff Richmond (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and original director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Two weeks later, OPAS will bring the iconic musical Jesus Christ Superstar to the Main Stage on November 15 and 16.

Tickets are on sale now at the MSC Box Office at 979-845-1234 and online.

