First and second freezes of the season likely Tuesday and Wednesday nights

The first freeze of the season is likely for many across our northern counties Halloween night into Wednesday morning. Another round of freezing and subfreezing temperatures looks likely by Thursday morning. (KBTX)

A FREEZE WATCH has been issued for our northern counties for Tuesday (Halloween) night into Wednesday morning. A freeze WATCH is issued when early forecasts indicate temperatures will get down to or even a couple degrees below freezing for the first time in a season. This will likely then be upgraded to a Freeze WARNING by tomorrow, wherein a couple other counties may be added.

Temperatures Wednesday morning are expected to be in the widespread 30s, but exactly who gets to the crucial 32° mark will be fine tuned in the next couple days. The biggest concern here is for the tender plants, and of course, pets that are typically left outside. On the latter subject, there is very little difference in feel between 33° and 32°, so it would be best to bring the pets in regardless of the final forecast temperature.

While a Freeze Watch/Warning may not be issued for THURSDAY morning, we are still expecting another round of cold to potentially freezing temperatures, so keep an eye on the forecast as we go through the next several days.

