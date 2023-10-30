Friends of the Library hosts Fall book sale

By Lauren Margolis
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fall is the perfect time to cozy up at home with a good book.

Friends of the Library is holding their last book sale of the year from Nov. 3-5.

Those who have a membership will get early access from 9-10 a.m. on opening day.

The sale will be open to the public 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Fill up a bag of books and pay $20 on Saturday.

On Sunday, books cost $10 for the first bag and $5 for each additional bag.

“You can get all your summer reads, all your books that you want to take to the beach and stock them up,” said board member Deb Sappington.

You can find all sorts of books from any genre, including childrens, young adult, mystery, biography, cookbooks and more.

