Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan has moved to a new date!
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Due to inclement weather, Halloweentown will now be on Tuesday, Oct. 31 aka Halloween!
It’ll be a kid-friendly, spooktacular time in Historic Downtown Bryan.
“If you need some trick-or-treating plans, come down to downtown,” said Lina Adams with Destination Bryan.
The event will be from 4-7 p.m..
Expect trick-or-treating, a costume contest, photo booth, dance floor and more!
Adams also recommends taking a nice walk downtown to check out the windows of different businesses.
There is a window decorating contest going on, and the winner will be announced at Halloweentown Tuesday!
