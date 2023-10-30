Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan has moved to a new date!

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Lauren Margolis
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Due to inclement weather, Halloweentown will now be on Tuesday, Oct. 31 aka Halloween!

It’ll be a kid-friendly, spooktacular time in Historic Downtown Bryan.

“If you need some trick-or-treating plans, come down to downtown,” said Lina Adams with Destination Bryan.

The event will be from 4-7 p.m..

Expect trick-or-treating, a costume contest, photo booth, dance floor and more!

Adams also recommends taking a nice walk downtown to check out the windows of different businesses.

There is a window decorating contest going on, and the winner will be announced at Halloweentown Tuesday!

