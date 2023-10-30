HVAC suspected culprit in College Station home fire

Four college students are displaced after their home caught fire Monday morning.
Four college students are displaced after their home caught fire Monday morning.
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Four college students are displaced after their home caught fire Monday morning.

The College Station Fire Department says no one was injured in the fire that broke out in the 1700 block of Boardwalk Court. The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but College Station Fire Department Public Information Officer Stuart Marrs says they suspect the HVAC unit is the culprit.

Smoke was seen coming out of the roof of the building, which was subsequently evacuated.

As the cold weather comes in, Marrs says now is the time to get your HVAC inspected and use carbon monoxide detectors.

