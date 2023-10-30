Kats drop exhibition at UNT

DENTON — Sam Houston had four players score in double figures in a 63-53 loss to North Texas in an exhibition game on Sunday at the Super Pit.

Senior Jaden Ray led the Bearkats with 13 points on 4 for 12 shooting from the field in his first game action since he suffered a knee injury at the start of conference play last season. Junior transfer Davon Barnes had a solid game in his Sam Houston debut, adding 12 points on 2 for 3 shooting from 3-point range.

Cameron Huefner and Souleymayne Doumbia each chipped in 10 points. Doumbia also grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.

Sunday was Sam Houston’s only exhibition of the preseason. The Bearkats play their first regular season game at Pacific on Nov. 6 at 9 p.m.

The home opener will be against former Western Athletic Conference rival Utah Valley on Nov. 9 at 6:30 p.m. For more information on tickets, contact the Bearkat Ticket Office at 936-294-1729 or at gobearkats.com.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.