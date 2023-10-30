Los Muertos Family bringing the holiday spirit to College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station family is showcasing their spook-tacular display in front of their home.

Los Muertos Family decorates their house in all types of Halloween decor from scary clowns to werewolves to skeletons which is what they are known for.

They will even dress their skeletons up for special occasions that may be happening around town like Texas A&M football games.

Michelle and husband Sammie DeLeon are the ones who set up the display, and say their favorite part is seeing the neighborhood kids’ reactions to the displays.

“Every morning before school, they come down and they try to check out the new setup and laugh,” Michelle said. “And it’s always, it’s always fun to see how they react to everything.”

The DeLeons say they look forward to decorating their house every year for Halloween because of the creativity.

“It’s just so spooky and you know you can, like, do anything you want,” Michelle said. “Posing the skeletons in a funny way all the time and putting outfits on them to make them more human just brings funniness to it.”

If you want to check out the Los Muertos Family display you can drive by 1206 Windrift Cove in College Station.

