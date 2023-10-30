Match Preview: at SEC Tournament Quarterfinal vs. South Carolina

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Texas A&M soccer team opens SEC Tournament action with Tuesday’s 2:30 p.m. quarterfinal match against the No. 13 South Carolina Gamecocks at Ashton Brosnaham Park.

In their 12th season in the league, the Aggies are searching for their fourth SEC Tournament crown. Only Florida (12) and Tennessee (5) boast more SEC Tournament titles than Ol’ Sarge’s charges. At 14-7, the Maroon & White own the second-best winning percentage (.667) at the tournament, trailing only Florida (.783).

Texas A&M owns a 6-5-2 edge in the hard-fought series against South Carolina with 12 of the 13 meetings decided by one goal. The Gamecocks own a 5-1-1 edge in the last seven meetings. Carolina won the most recent meeting just under two weeks ago in College Station with Gracie Falla scoring the only goal of the match in the 43rd minute. In the defensive-minded series, neither team has ever scored more than two goals. The only match decided by multiple goals was their initial meeting as SEC brethren in 2012 with the Maroon & White scoring a 2-0 victory on goals by Meghan Streight and Annie Kunz.

The Aggies have a tradition of success at conference tournaments with an overall mark of 37-17-14 (.647) in league tournaments. The Maroon & White boast eight conference tournament crowns, including titles SEC titles in 2013, ‘14 and ‘17.

Texas A&M posted a 23-10-4 (.676) record at the Big XII Championship and won the title in five of the tournament’s first 16 years. The Aggies won Big XII crowns in 1997, 2001, ‘04, ‘05 and ‘11.

The Aggies have allowed just 20 goals in 21 matches at the SEC Tournament. The Maroon & White boast nine shutouts, including a tournament record five consecutive clean sheets between 2013-14. Texas A&M has recorded at least one shutout in six of their 10 trips to the SEC Tournament. In 2014, the Aggies posted three shutouts, topping Georgia (3-0), South Carolina (1-0) and Kentucky (1-0) to claim the tournament title. When the Aggies give up one goal or less at the SEC Tournament, they are 14-0. Texas A&M is 0-7 when surrendering more than one goal at the tournament.

The match will be televised nationally on SEC Network with Mike Watts (play-by-play) and Jill Loyden (color) on the call. The match airs on Gospel 97.3 FM in the Brazos Valley with the audio in the 12th Man Mobile app with David Ellis and Thomas Dick on the call.

