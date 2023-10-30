Spooky Cocktails for Halloween: How to make the Monster Mash Sangria
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Matt Camp, mixologist and founder of Sage Roots Cocktail has a simple recipe for your next Halloween bash or spooky night-in.
Even though the Monster Mash Sangria can be thrown together easily, it will leave your party guests impressed.
“If you have time, I recommend doing this overnight so that the flavors really get strong and kind of build,” said Camp.
Monster Mash Sangria
-1 bottle of light red wine
-6oz of a dry sherry
-4oz of orange liqueur
-4oz of lemon juice
-4oz of blood orange juice
-3oz of rich Demerara syrup
1/2 blood orange sliced
1/2 green apple sliced
1/2 lemon sliced
-Soda water
Method:
-Starting with the sliced fruit, add all your ingredients except the soda water into a pitcher or serving vessel.
-Cover tightly and leave in fridge overnight for best results.
-Serve with ice and top. You can also top off your Monster Mash Sangria with soda water to add effervescence and brightness.
