Spooky Cocktails for Halloween: How to make the Monster Mash Sangria

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Lauren Margolis
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Matt Camp, mixologist and founder of Sage Roots Cocktail has a simple recipe for your next Halloween bash or spooky night-in.

Even though the Monster Mash Sangria can be thrown together easily, it will leave your party guests impressed.

“If you have time, I recommend doing this overnight so that the flavors really get strong and kind of build,” said Camp.

Monster Mash Sangria

-1 bottle of light red wine

-6oz of a dry sherry

-4oz of orange liqueur

-4oz of lemon juice

-4oz of blood orange juice

-3oz of rich Demerara syrup

1/2 blood orange sliced

1/2 green apple sliced

1/2 lemon sliced

-Soda water

Method:

-Starting with the sliced fruit, add all your ingredients except the soda water into a pitcher or serving vessel.

-Cover tightly and leave in fridge overnight for best results.

-Serve with ice and top. You can also top off your Monster Mash Sangria with soda water to add effervescence and brightness.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Washington County fatal crash under investigation
Image courtesy MGN
Grimes County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
This was the 15th annual year for Texas Aggie Corps of Cadets Association to host Rally to the...
This is the last year that the Corps of Cadets will walk on Kyle Field during Rally to the Guidons
The first sharp cold front ushers Canadian air into the Brazos Valley Sunday, October 29th
Get Ready. Winter air arrives in the Brazos Valley Sunday

Latest News

Halloweentown will be Tuesday Oct. 31
Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan has moved to a new date!
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
Crafted Crunchies puts a unique spin on classic sweets & treats
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
Crafted Crunchies puts a unique spin on classic sweets & treats
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
How radiation therapy helps breast cancer patients