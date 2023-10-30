Texas A&M to Face Off Against Stanford in Semifinals of East Lake Cup

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. – Texas A&M finished in fourth in the stroke-play round of the East Lake Cup on Monday, setting up a match with 2022 NCAA Champion Stanford on Tuesday in the semifinals.

“We have to go win two matches if we want to take home the championship,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “This is a great opportunity for us because it will prepare us for what it’s like at nationals. We had two bad holes today that if you take those away, would have put us right in the mix. The conditions tomorrow won’t be easy, so the toughest team is going to win. I am excited to see how we respond.”

The Aggies were led by All-American Jennie Park who finished tied for second after firing a 1-under 71 at the Atlanta Athletic Club. Park was edged out by Stanford’s Sadie Englemann who went 3-under 69.

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio was unable to defend her stroke-play championship at the East Lake Cup from last season but tied for 11th and went 3-over 75. Zoe Slaughter shot 5-over 77 and finished in 17th, while Lana Calibuso-Kwee rounded out the counting scores at 6-over 78 and tied for 18th. Mia Nixon completed stroke play with a share of 19th after turning in a 7-over 79.

Stanford (E) led the team standings and earned the No. 1 seed heading into match play. Wake Forest (+3) and USC (+4) locked in the No. 2 and 3 seeds, respectively. If they Aggies win on Tuesday, they will take on the winner of the USC – Wake Forest match on Wednesday for the East Lake Cup. If they lose, they will play the loser of the matchup in a consolation match.

Live stats can be found at Golfstat.com and the tournament will be broadcast on Golf Channel from 2-5 p.m.

Semifinal Matchups Versus Stanford

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio vs. Caroline Sturdza – 11:20 a.m.

Zoe Slaughter vs. Megha Ganne – 11:40 a.m.

Mia Nixon vs. Sadie Englemann – 12:00 p.m.

Jennie Park vs. Kelly Xu – 12:20 p.m.

Lana Calibuso-Kwee vs. Paula Martin Sampedro – 12:40 p.m.

