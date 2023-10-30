‘There’s No Place Like Home’ Junior League set to host annual Charity Ball

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There’s no place like Bryan-College Station! That’s what inspired the Junior League’s Charity Ball this year.

“We’re super excited to tie all of that into our mission and our goal of giving back to the community,” Junior League member Shelby Schuster said.

The theme of “There’s No Place Like Home” is also a tribute to “The Wizard of Oz.”

The annual charity ball serves as a fundraiser and raises awareness for the philanthropies Junior League of Bryan-College Station holds like Stuff the Bus and Load the Locker.

“I love the organizations that we help,” Junior League member Rhiannon Whitney said. “I think its pretty special that we do this for our school systems.”

The annual Junior League Charity Ball will be held Saturday, Dec. 9 at Legends Event Center in Bryan.

You can purchase tickets and raffle tickets here or by contacting a Junior League member directly.

You can also get more information and find the Facebook event here.

