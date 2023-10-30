Use what you have, spend little to make Halloween costume
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s almost the scariest day of the year. Halloween is Tuesday, but you shouldn’t worry if you haven’t found the perfect costume for you or the kids.
Art teacher Kelsey Boe joined BVTM Monday to share some do-it-yourself costume ideas you can put together using what you already have or spend little to create.
“I love DIY costumes because you get the ownership of getting to make something yourself,” Boe said. “It may not be perfect, but it’s yours. It’s so easy to do and it’s inexpensive.”
Boe shared four DIY costume ideas using plain t-shirts. Those included a gumball machine, a rainbow-sprinkled ice cream cone, a Twister game board and a strawberry. Each will take an hour or less to make, according to Boe.
You can watch the art teacher put them together below.
Gumball Machine
Items needed:
- Plain t-shirt
- Pom pom balls
- Hot glue gun (or tacky glue)
- Fabric paint ( can be replaced with a Sharpie or marker)
- Felt
- Headband
Rainbow-Sprinkled Ice Cream Cone
Items needed:
- Plain t-shirt
- Fabric paint (or acrylic)
- Paint brush
- Brown marker
- Party hat
- Headband
Twister Board
Items Needed:
- Plain t-shirt
- Fabric paint (or acrylic)
Optional Items:
- Iron-on or press-on letters
- Twister board as prop
Strawberry
Items Needed:
- Plain t-shirt
- Fabric paint (or acrylic)
- Felt
- Headband
Optional:
- Sponge
