Use what you have, spend little to make Halloween costume

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s almost the scariest day of the year. Halloween is Tuesday, but you shouldn’t worry if you haven’t found the perfect costume for you or the kids.

Art teacher Kelsey Boe joined BVTM Monday to share some do-it-yourself costume ideas you can put together using what you already have or spend little to create.

“I love DIY costumes because you get the ownership of getting to make something yourself,” Boe said. “It may not be perfect, but it’s yours. It’s so easy to do and it’s inexpensive.”

Boe shared four DIY costume ideas using plain t-shirts. Those included a gumball machine, a rainbow-sprinkled ice cream cone, a Twister game board and a strawberry. Each will take an hour or less to make, according to Boe.

You can watch the art teacher put them together below.

Gumball Machine

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Items needed:

Plain t-shirt

Pom pom balls

Hot glue gun (or tacky glue)

Fabric paint ( can be replaced with a Sharpie or marker)

Felt

Headband

Rainbow-Sprinkled Ice Cream Cone

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Items needed:

Plain t-shirt

Fabric paint (or acrylic)

Paint brush

Brown marker

Party hat

Headband

Twister Board

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Items Needed:

Plain t-shirt

Fabric paint (or acrylic)

Optional Items:

Iron-on or press-on letters

Twister board as prop

Strawberry

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Items Needed:

Plain t-shirt

Fabric paint (or acrylic)

Felt

Headband

Optional:

Sponge

For more ideas, you can follow Boe here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.