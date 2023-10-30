Weekend Gardener: Shopping for fruit trees

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Now is the time to start thinking about where you’ll get a fruit tree if you want to plant one this season.

Tim Hartmann with Texas A&M AgriLife says there are several places where you can buy them.

“You can get nice container growing trees from some places around town, but you can also buy them mail order from places like Womack Nursery, Texas Pecan, Legg Creek, Bob Wells, lot of different places,” said Hartmann. “Those are going to be bare root trees, and for these bare root trees, you gotta order them pretty quickly. So yeah, now is the time because the last several years the nurseries have been selling out.”

