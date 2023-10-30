Women-owned gym FM Fitness inspires members to do hard things

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - October is National Women’s Small Business Month, and we’re highlighting FM Fitness in College Station.

Friends Jordan Patek and Carli Betik bonded over fitness and motherhood, and decided to combine the two in 2020 with an online fitness program.

“She was like ‘I feel like we’re both doing the same thing,” Betik said. “Let’s tag team it, and at the time we called it Fit Moms on the Block.”

The workouts were created to empower women and moms to keep moving and setting goals for themselves after having babies. The concept soon evolved into into helping everyone no matter what level they were at on their fitness journey.

“We’ve got previous D1 athletes, we’ve got, you know, 65-year-olds who haven’t worked out in 20 years, we’ve got people who have never worked out and they’re just showing up,” Betik said.

“I think there’s just a really awesome and unique kind of environment where they push each other,” Patek said.

Betik and Patek strived to build a gym that feels more like a family, with members that truly care about one another at the gym and beyond.

“Anybody who doesn’t come to a gym is scared to go to a gym,” Patek said. “But once you step in the doors within the first five seconds, you’ve met five new people who are like hey what’s your name, what are you doing, how are you.”

After getting their own space, the FM Fitness community continues to grow and push one another.

The words “you can do hard things” are written in big letters on the wall as a reminder to every member that enters.

“You know we always tend to think, we stay in our comfort zone and we’re always doing things that we feel strong doing, but you can do hard things,” Patek said. “You can go do things you’re not comfortable doing.”

Patek and Betik said they took a leap of faith, and are glad they did!

“We’ve been through the highs, the lows and we’re still building, we’re still thriving,” Betik said. “I just think that you know, if you can follow your heart, follow our passion, take the leap.”

While they have an in-person space to workout, the women also have an app for others to join if someone can’t come to the gym.

