Austin Paranormal Investigations hunts for ghosts in the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If there’s something strange in your neighborhood, who are you gonna call?

Ghostbusters—or in this case, Austin paranormal Investigations.

The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History invited us along as a team of professional ghost busters explored.

The paranormal investigators began setting up around 9 p.m..

They brought boxes full of gear to capture the presence of spirits and help them communicate with us.

The museum’s executive director Deborah Cowman joined our investigation, and explained what strange occurrences she’s heard visitors and staff talk about.

“We’ve had several different accounts of what seems to be paranormal activity. Things were moved, and lights were put on and one particular apparition has been seen by some people,” said Cowman.

One former employee, Kelly Sterling, recalled witnessing a sign fall on a display case multiple times without any explanation.

Austin Paranormal Investigations brought a team of three investigators, all of which have seen their fair share of the unexplained.

“I’ve seen doors close. I’ve seen doors open. I’ve seen lights turn on. I’ve seen lights turn off. I’ve seen things disappear and reappear right in front of me,” explained President of Austin Paranormal Investigations, Bill Pappin.

After sitting around as group to try and communicate with those beyond, we made our way to a chuckwagon on display.

Within minutes, one of the investigator’s cameras died.

It was close to a full battery when we started.

Next the team moved onto a hallway to try the Estes method; a technique of communicating with spirits first used in Estes Park, Colorado.

The technique involves being blindfolded and wearing noise-cancelling headphones. One person asks questions while the other listens to the spirit box and says whatever words they hear.

Our investigation ended around 1:30 a.m.

Before reviewing their footage that night, Pappin left us with these final thoughts:

“There’s definitely energy here. There’s definitely spirits moving in this building. This place has been a gem for us. Just walk through. Enjoy the museum. The folks here are great, they’re friendly,” added Pappin. “Who knows, in the end maybe you’ll have an experience that you’ll be able to tell your kids about.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.