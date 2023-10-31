Bottego named SEC Male Diver of the Week

By Rachel Perreault, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s Allen Bottego earned SEC Male Diver of the Week honors for the third time this season the league announced Tuesday afternoon.

Bottego earned both a first- and second-place finish on the springboards Friday afternoon to help the Aggies upset No. 6 Tennessee, 171.5-111.5.

The La Porte, Texas, native scored a 369.45 on the 3-meter to earn the top spot and placed second on the 1-meter board with a 390.75. 

The men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams host Texas and Georgia Tech in a double-dual Friday, Nov. 3rd in the Rec Center Natatorium at 3 p.m.

