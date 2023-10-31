Brenham volleyball sweeps Belton to advance to area round

Brenham volleyball team huddle
Brenham volleyball team huddle(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham volleyball team beat Belton 25-6, 25-13, 25-18 in the UIL Class 5A bi-district round of the playoffs Monday night at Bryan’s Viking Gym.

The Cubettes started strong on a 10-0 run in the first set before cruising to a 25-6 victory.

Brenham advances to the area round for the fourth straight year. They will take on the winner of Cedar Creek and McCallum in the area round.

