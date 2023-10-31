Check out these mind blowing card tricks for National Magic Day

Halloween is filled with trick and treats because it is also National Magic Day.
Halloween is filled with trick and treats because it is also National Magic Day.(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Halloween is filled with tricks and treats because it is also National Magic Day.

BCS-based Magician Gabriel Biscarr stopped but The Three to showcase a few card tricks.

Biscarr said he realized he could do magic after he finished up his time in the military and started performing on the street.

“There were some really good reactions and good feedback as well as some bad ones. And you learn fast when you’re on the street. It just felt right so I just kept pursuing it.”

If you want Biscarr to come and perform at your next event you can reach out to him by email at Gabrielnzt@gmail.com or phone at (979)-300-0925.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With a lack of contacts and resources still available for the company, employees say they’re...
Company announces bankruptcy, employees left wondering where paychecks owed will come from
The first freeze of the season is likely for many across our northern counties Halloween night...
First and second freezes of the season likely Tuesday and Wednesday nights
(Source: KWES)
Bob and Kelli Phillips leaving ‘Texas Country Reporter’
The child abuse unfolded on April 1, 2020, when Gabriel Sanchez, 22, was left home alone with...
Bryan man sentenced to 40 years in prison for child abuse
Four college students are displaced after their home caught fire Monday morning.
HVAC suspected culprit in College Station home fire

Latest News

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
THE THR3E(Recurring)
THE THR3E(Recurring)
A College Station family is showcasing their spook-tacular display in front of their home.
Los Muertos Family bringing the holiday spirit to College Station
Hospitals and clinics have updated their ways to treat different forms of cancer.
Advancements in breast cancer treatment