Check out these mind blowing card tricks for National Magic Day

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Halloween is filled with tricks and treats because it is also National Magic Day.

BCS-based Magician Gabriel Biscarr stopped but The Three to showcase a few card tricks.

Biscarr said he realized he could do magic after he finished up his time in the military and started performing on the street.

“There were some really good reactions and good feedback as well as some bad ones. And you learn fast when you’re on the street. It just felt right so I just kept pursuing it.”

If you want Biscarr to come and perform at your next event you can reach out to him by email at Gabrielnzt@gmail.com or phone at (979)-300-0925.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.