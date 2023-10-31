College Station Animal Control searching for dog involved in biting incident
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department says animal control officers are searching for a dog involved in a biting incident on Saturday.
It happened around 2 p.m. in the area of Park Place and Anderson Street.
The dog is described as a large black lab mix and the owner was a White or Hispanic man with balding hair and a scruffy beard.
Police say they need to check the dog to rule out any potential rabies exposure to the victim.
If you have any information, please call (979) 764-3600. Case #2023-009087
