College Station Animal Control searching for dog involved in biting incident

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department says animal control officers are searching for a dog involved in a biting incident on Saturday.

It happened around 2 p.m. in the area of Park Place and Anderson Street.

The dog is described as a large black lab mix and the owner was a White or Hispanic man with balding hair and a scruffy beard.

Police say they need to check the dog to rule out any potential rabies exposure to the victim.

If you have any information, please call (979) 764-3600. Case #2023-009087

