College Station Police Department hosts ‘Cops & Goblins’ Trunk or Treat Event

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The cold and rain didn’t stop the College Station Police Department from hosting its first-ever “Cops & Goblins” Trunk or Treat Event.

Families were able to come out on Monday for treats, a bounce house, and hay rides.

The College Station Police Department says it’s all about giving back to the community by providing a safe space for families to have fun.

“We are just thankful that people are coming out, letting us get to interact with their kids, showing that we are human,” Officer David Simmons said. “Stay tuned for more events.”

Simmons says the event is a community effort with SWAT, the fire department, the bomb squad, and several other departments all coming together.

