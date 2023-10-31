College Station Police Department hosts ‘Cops & Goblins’ Trunk or Treat Event

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The cold and rain didn’t stop the College Station Police Department from hosting its first-ever “Cops & Goblins” Trunk or Treat Event.

Families were able to come out on Monday for treats, a bounce house, and hay rides.

The College Station Police Department says it’s all about giving back to the community by providing a safe space for families to have fun.

“We are just thankful that people are coming out, letting us get to interact with their kids, showing that we are human,” Officer David Simmons said. “Stay tuned for more events.”

Simmons says the event is a community effort with SWAT, the fire department, the bomb squad, and several other departments all coming together.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Washington County fatal crash under investigation
Image courtesy MGN
Grimes County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting
Four college students are displaced after their home caught fire Monday morning.
HVAC suspected culprit in College Station home fire
This was the 15th annual year for Texas Aggie Corps of Cadets Association to host Rally to the...
This is the last year that the Corps of Cadets will walk on Kyle Field during Rally to the Guidons
The first freeze of the season is likely for many across our northern counties Halloween night...
First and second freezes of the season likely Tuesday and Wednesday nights

Latest News

College Station Police Department hosts ‘Cops & Goblins’ Trunk or Treat Event
College Station Police Department hosts ‘Cops & Goblins’ Trunk or Treat Event
One family went all out for their costumes, dressing up as cast members from The Night Before...
Halloweentown takes over Bryan with fun events for all
Madisonville Animal Shelter
Madisonville animal shelter faces overcrowding ahead of winter
Texas A&M Senior made helped make sure things ran smoothly during World Series in Arlington
Texas A&M Senior helped make sure things ran smoothly during the World Series in Arlington