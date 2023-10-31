Cooper Earns Bednarik Player Of The Week Honors

PHILADELPHIA – Texas A&M’s Edgerrin Cooper earned Chuck Bednarik Award Player of the Week honors after pacing the Aggie defense in the victory over South Carolina. Cooper was also named SEC Defensive Player of the Week following his team-leading performance.

Cooper led the Aggies in tackles for the third time through five SEC games, with seven takedowns in Saturday’s victory. He recorded 1.5 tackles for loss, helping on a sack for a loss of 6 yards. Filling out the stat sheet, Cooper added a career-high four QB hurries, a forced fumble and a breakup. Cooper leads the SEC and all Power 5 teams with 15.0 tackles for loss on the season, while his 6.5 sacks are good for 15th nationally and tied for fourth in the league. The Covington, Louisiana, native’s 52 tackles are the most among Aggies and rank 11th in the SEC. As a team, A&M leads the SEC and ranks among the top 10 nationally in total defense (269.3 y/g), sacks (33.0) and tackles for loss (75.0).

The Aggies will hit the road this week to take on No. 11 Ole Miss Saturday at 11 a.m. on ESPN.

