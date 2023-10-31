Experience “History in Motion” at the Museum of the American G.I.

Two day event that showcases military vehicles in action and Civil War camps
By Crystal Galny
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Military history will come alive this weekend at the Museum of the American G.I. in College Station.

History in Motion is a two day event on Nov. 4 & 5 that showcases military vehicles in action and Civil War camps.

Everyone in attendance will ride in a military vehicle from the gate to the demonstration areas. There you can walk through Civil War camps, watch School of the Soldier demonstrations, ride in a WWII Tank or Half Track and fire a paintball machine gun.

Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Gates open at 9 a.m. both days.

Parking is free at Santa’s Wonderland Blitzen lot and there is no parking on site.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for kids over five. Kids under five get in free.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate.

