CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - In Cameron, the Lions drop 3 back-to-back sets to the Bumblebees in the Class 3A Bi-District round of playoffs.

After claiming the first set, 25-19, Franklin fell in the following sets 26-24, 25-21 and 25-19 to get knocked out of the playoffs by Academy 3-1.

