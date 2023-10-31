Frosty and freezy next couple nights ahead of big warm-up

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Get ready! After the rain comes the COLD.

A FREEZE WARNING has been issued for Milam, Robertson, Leon, Houston, and Madison counties for Tuesday (Halloween) night into Wednesday morning. A freeze WARNING is issued the continuation of a watch, where forecasts indicate temperatures will get down to or even a couple degrees below freezing for the first time in a season. Though temperatures are expected to be similar Thursday morning, we may not see a warning issued, simply because the primary purpose of this advisory is to denote the first freeze of a season.

Near or even below freezing temperatures are expected both Wednesday and Thursday mornings as the coldest air of the season makes its presence felt. A Freeze Warning is in effect for our northern counties through 9am Wednesday. (KBTX)

Temperatures Wednesday morning are expected to be in the widespread 30s. Generally, those along and north of the Highway 21 corridor have the highest chance of seeing freezing or subfreezing temperatures. The biggest concern here is for the tender plants, and of course, pets that are typically left outside. On the latter subject, there is very little difference in feel between 33° and 32°, so it would be best to bring the pets in regardless of the final forecast temperature.

While a Freeze Watch/Warning may not be issued for THURSDAY morning, we are still expecting another round of cold to potentially freezing temperatures, so keep an eye on the forecast.

A south wind returns and continued sunshine will warm us up handsomely headed into the first weekend of November. Mornings will still be crisp, but MUCH warmer (near 60) with afternoons getting mildly toasty in the low/mid 80s.

