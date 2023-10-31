Halloweentown takes over Bryan with fun events for all

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Halloween will take over the Downtown Historic Bryan on Oct. 31 with events for the annual Halloweentown celebration.

Halloweentown will be held on main street and feature fun events for all the family to enjoy including costume contests, shopping opportunities, and lots of spooky decorations. The community event is an annual celebration of Halloween and will take place on Halloween day. People can park for free in marked spaces outside street closure areas and paid parking is available in the Roy Kelly Parking Garage, according to the Destination Bryan website.

“It’s just an opportunity for the community to come out,” said Lina Adams, Public Relations and Communications Coordinator for Destination Bryan. “Maybe your neighborhood doesn’t have great trick-or-treating... it’s just a fun activity for the community come out for the holiday”

The event features a trick-or-treating event, costume contests, photo opportunities, a dance floor designated for the kids and other fun activities. The costume contests will have multiple opportunities to win with first through third-place prizes, age-separated contests, and a group contest.

“I just love seeing the kids come out in their costumes, it’s just so fun,” said Adams.

Due to weather conditions over the weekend, the event will happen on Halloween day rather than the weekend before Halloween this year. Adams said that with the help of their co-hosts, they were able to make a seamless change of dates without losing any of the planned events.

“It was originally going to be last Friday and due to unfortunate weather, we did have to move it to Tuesday which is actually Halloween,” said Adams. “I think that having it on the actual day of the holiday just makes it even more fun for the kids.”

