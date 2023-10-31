Lego unveils 4,000-piece Natural History Museum set

The new Natural History Museum Lego set features 4,000 pieces.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) – Lego has unveiled its largest model set by piece count.

The new brick building is a replica of the Natural History Museum.

It comes with dual atriums and a removable roof and middle floor.

Inside the building, exhibits include a giant brachiosaurus skeleton, dinosaur eggs, and geodes.

There’s also a large map of the planet showing the projected orbit of a new rocket.

In total, the set has 4,000 pieces.

It’s currently available for pre-order and officially goes on sale Dec. 1.

