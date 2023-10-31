NICU babies celebrate Halloween in homemade costumes

The Cleveland Clinic Children’s caregivers create costumes for the babies every year. (Source: Cleveland Clinic/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (Gray News) – A hospital in Ohio is making sure its NICU babies don’t miss out on their first Halloween.

The Cleveland Clinic Children’s caregivers create costumes for the babies every year so they can celebrate the holiday in style.

This year’s costumes include a pirate, monkey, tiger, owl, Buzz Lightyear and Woody.

“Halloween has never been sweeter!” the hospital wrote in an Instagram post alongside a video of the babies.

According to WOIO, each baby also got a crocheted hat, handmade by the grandmother of one of the Cleveland Clinic’s NICU graduates. Her granddaughter was born on Halloween 11 years ago.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With a lack of contacts and resources still available for the company, employees say they’re...
Company announces bankruptcy, employees left wondering where paychecks owed will come from
The first freeze of the season is likely for many across our northern counties Halloween night...
First and second freezes of the season likely Tuesday and Wednesday nights
The child abuse unfolded on April 1, 2020, when Gabriel Sanchez, 22, was left home alone with...
Bryan man sentenced to 40 years in prison for child abuse
Four college students are displaced after their home caught fire Monday morning.
HVAC suspected culprit in College Station home fire
(Source: KWES)
Bob and Kelli Phillips leaving ‘Texas Country Reporter’

Latest News

Several BCS residents decorate their yards for Halloween, and they only get more extravagant by...
Take a look at BCS homes decked out for Halloween
Brian Lockwood was the driver of the car that left Rance Kenney with serious injuries in...
Brazos County jury awards $1.6 million to man injured in drunk driving crash
BCS Chamber of Commerce logo
Young Professionals of Aggieland join B/CS Chamber of Commerce
Israeli ground forces are attacking Hamas militants and infrastructure in northern Gaza.
Israeli airstrikes level apartments in Gaza refugee camp, as ground troops battle Hamas militants
Post Oak Mall Redevelopment
Owners of Post Oak Mall sue City of College Station over unpaid costs