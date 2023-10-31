Owners of Post Oak Mall sue City of College Station over unpaid costs

Post Oak Mall Redevelopment
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - CBL and associates management owners of Post Oak Mall is suing the city of College Station.

The lawsuit alleges common area costs to maintain the space have not been paid.

CBL claims they are owed more than $41,000 for its share of the cost.

College Station originally came to an agreement in August 2022 to purchase the building for a reported 7.2 million dollars.

The plan was to use it for Texas A&M E-sports.

The city has not commented on the lawsuit.

