“Steam, Smoke & Steel: Riding the Rails Through Time” exhibit set to open at Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Beginning Nov. 17 the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History will display “Steam, Smoke & Steel: Riding the Rails Through Time” an exhibit highlighting the captivating history of trains.

Museum Executive Director Deborah Cowman joined First News at Four to discuss the new exhibit.

“We just really wanted to have an overview of train history before the Bush Museum opens up their new exhibit in June.”

There will be an opening reception on Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m. Dr. Robert Holzwiess, the Acting Director of the George Bush Library and Museum, will speak sharing his position in a national capacity of the railroad industry.

“The opening is free. It’s open to the public and immediately following the presentation we’ll have the gallery viewing, we’ll have live music, food and wine. We’re hoping that lots of people will come,” Cowman said.

You can learn more information at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History Facebook page.

The exhibit will run through May 18, 2024.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.