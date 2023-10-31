Take a look at BCS homes decked out for Halloween

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Along with the costumes and candy, Halloween displays are another highlight of the holiday. Several BCS residents decorate their yards for Halloween every year, and they only get more extravagant.

Some homes feature animatronics, eye-catching light displays, fog machines and projectors.

The displays are an extra treat for visitors as the homeowners hope they add to the memories created.

Below, you can check out some decorated homes in Bryan and College Station.

Gennie Lynn

Gennie Lynn has always loved Halloween. She celebrated as a kid and even has some Halloween-inspired tattoos to commemorate her passion for the holiday.

Her home is located on Esther Boulevard in Bryan and has been decorating her yard since she first moved in 11 years ago. It displays different scenes that’ll give you some spooks and some laughs.

Lynn said at least 10 friends helped her pull everything together.

“I love seeing the smiles that it brings and the people that drive by,” Lynn said.

Kim Fox

Kim Fox doesn’t cut corners when it comes to her yard décor. She moved into her home on River Valley Drive in Bryan in 2016 and has decorated for the holidays ever since.

She calls her yard the Foxville Cemetery, which is easy to take in from the lighted tombstones and skeletons.

Her family started decorating at the beginning of October and said they try to elevate it every year.

“The kids just get so excited and the parents too, and they love to take some photos in front of some of the pieces,” Fox said. “We love to see that. We’re happy to do it.”

John & Katherine Jahnke

It’s all about making memories for John Jahnke and his wife, Katherine. Their yard is the culmination of many years of Halloween traditions.

From the large figures to the pumpkins and the lighted trail, John Jahnke said a majority of the pieces are handmade.

The couple said their mission is to create a display that families will love.

“I miss Halloween, the traditional Halloween from 50 years ago, 40 years ago,” John Jahnke said. “I want my grandkids to see some of that and participate in that.”

John Pinkstaff

John Pinkstaff’s home on Creek Crossing Court in College Station makes a statement.

Leading up to it, visitors will see a variety of animatronics lit by spotlights. His home also has about 12,000 LED lights that are set to music.

Pinkstaff has worked on the display for about four to five weeks.

“The kids love it,” Pinkstaff said. “The videos I have of them running around, smiling, playing, that’s the best part.”

