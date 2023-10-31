Texas A&M Drops Heartbreaker to Stanford, 3-2

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. – Texas A&M fell to the Stanford Cardinal, 3-2, in the semifinals of the East Lake Cup on Tuesday at the Atlanta Athletic Club.

“Today is going to make us better if we let it,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We have to be able to learn from these moments and capitalize when we have the advantage. I am proud of the way this team showed up this morning. We were in control and let it slip away. We face a tough USC team tomorrow, so I am excited to see how we bounce back.”

Zoe Slaughter and Stanford’s Megha Ganne was the deciding match to see who would be playing for the East Lake Cup championship. Slaughter was up two holes heading into No. 17, but Ganne would take both 17 and 18 to force a playoff. The two went on to tie three-straight holes before Ganne won to advance Stanford to the title match.

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio secured the first point for A&M, 2&1, versus Caroline Sturdza. Jennie Park never trailed in her bout with Kelly Xu and held a multi-hole lead through most of the back nine. Park won her match, 3&1, after taking back-to-back holes on Nos. 16 and 17.

Lana Calibuso-Kwee was down four holes through 11 but fought her way back, winning three of the next four holes to put the pressure on Paula Martin Sampedro. However, Sampedro closed things out on No. 17 by winning the hole and the match, 2&1. Mia Nixon fell in her match, 4&3, to Sadie Englemann.

The Aggies will take on last season’s national runner-up USC. Live stats can be found at Golfstat.com and the tournament will be broadcast on Golf Channel from 2-5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Consolation Matchups Versus USC

Zoe Slaughter vs. A. Avery – 9:40 a.m.

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio vs. B. Shoemaker – 10 a.m.

Mia Nixon vs. B. Navarrosa – 10:20 a.m.

Jennie Park vs. C. Kou – 10:40 a.m.

Lana Calibuso-Kwee vs. C. Park – 11 a.m.

