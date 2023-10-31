Texas A&M Senior helped make sure things ran smoothly during the World Series in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - Game one and two of the World Series were held just up the road in Arlington on Friday and Saturday, and an Aggie student played a part in making sure things went according to plan.

Paige Zizka is one of a handful of Aggies helping manage the World Series team. The Sports Management senior joined News 3 at 6 on Monday to talk about her time with the organization.

“One of the things that I like about working in sports is no two days are alike,” Zizka said.

Zizka’s team does things like manage the groups singing the National Anthem, monitor the Junior Rangers and help run the Six Shooters dance team. Right now, her team is getting those groups ready just in case the team returns home to finish the World Series.

Zizka says she got to the role she is with a lot of hard work and fearlessness.

“I’ve always been taught to go after what you want and that’s exactly what I did,” Zizka said. “I’ve been passionate about sports my entire life... and I’ve technically been working in sports since I was a senior in high school, so working in sports and doing this was just a no brainer.”

Zizka says her time being an Aggie has influenced her work with the rangers. She has worked with 12th man athletics since she was a freshman and has worked with the marketing and promotions department since her junior year.

“The athletic department and all the people throughout have really held me up and taught me a wealth of knowledge and I’ve really been able to translate that time to my time with the Rangers.”

She says her professors at Texas A&M have been supportive while she is away chasing her dreams.

“This is an experience unlike anything else and it’s truly what the Sports Management department at A&M is here to encourage,” Zizka said.

