Texas A&M Senior helped make sure things ran smoothly during the World Series in Arlington

KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday(Recurring)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - Game one and two of the World Series were held just up the road in Arlington on Friday and Saturday, and an Aggie student played a part in making sure things went according to plan.

Paige Zizka is one of a handful of Aggies helping manage the World Series team. The Sports Management senior joined News 3 at 6 on Monday to talk about her time with the organization.

“One of the things that I like about working in sports is no two days are alike,” Zizka said.

Zizka’s team does things like manage the groups singing the National Anthem, monitor the Junior Rangers and help run the Six Shooters dance team. Right now, her team is getting those groups ready just in case the team returns home to finish the World Series.

Zizka says she got to the role she is with a lot of hard work and fearlessness.

“I’ve always been taught to go after what you want and that’s exactly what I did,” Zizka said. “I’ve been passionate about sports my entire life... and I’ve technically been working in sports since I was a senior in high school, so working in sports and doing this was just a no brainer.”

Zizka says her time being an Aggie has influenced her work with the rangers. She has worked with 12th man athletics since she was a freshman and has worked with the marketing and promotions department since her junior year.

“The athletic department and all the people throughout have really held me up and taught me a wealth of knowledge and I’ve really been able to translate that time to my time with the Rangers.”

She says her professors at Texas A&M have been supportive while she is away chasing her dreams.

“This is an experience unlike anything else and it’s truly what the Sports Management department at A&M is here to encourage,” Zizka said.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Washington County fatal crash under investigation
Image courtesy MGN
Grimes County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting
Four college students are displaced after their home caught fire Monday morning.
HVAC suspected culprit in College Station home fire
This was the 15th annual year for Texas Aggie Corps of Cadets Association to host Rally to the...
This is the last year that the Corps of Cadets will walk on Kyle Field during Rally to the Guidons
The first freeze of the season is likely for many across our northern counties Halloween night...
First and second freezes of the season likely Tuesday and Wednesday nights

Latest News

A new report released by Texas A&M’s Private Enterprise Research Center (PERC) showed...
Economic Indicators show low unemployment for Bryan-College Station MSA
Monday Evening Weather Update - October 30
The Junior League of Bryan-College Station is hosting their biggest fundraiser of the year on...
‘There’s No Place Like Home’ Junior League set to host annual Charity Ball
KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
Cooper Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week
With a lack of contacts and resources still available for the company, employees say they’re...
Company announces bankruptcy, employees left wondering where paychecks owed will come from