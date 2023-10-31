These men are making moves to support the youth in our community

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Join Men Making Moves in donating bicycles and electric scooters to deserving children across the Brazos Valley and beyond.

Last year, Men Making Moves gave away 500 bicycles.

“This year, we’re going to try to trump that, and we’re going to mix it up a little bit with electric scooters,” President, Earnest Jefferson, said.

Amy Restivo, Managing Partner of Brewer, Eyeington, Patout, has been a long-time supporter of Men Making Moves.

“Around this time last year, we saw the article on KBTX and we had just hired a young man from Texas A&M who very much wanted to find a way to give back to the community. I paired him up with Earnest and it’s been great ever since. Today we announced an internal fundraiser. It’s a health and wellness challenge. If you walk so many steps, you can raise money. Then, we can turn around and give that money to Men Making Moves for their bike drive, so it’s exciting,” Restivo said.

Jefferson says the bikes and scooters are to be given away to all kids from Headstart to 12th grade across the area.

“We have kids come from all over from Livingston, Huntsville, Brenham, Bryan, College Station, you name it. Bring them,” he said.

The event will take place on Saturday, December 16. Sign-ups for the giveaway will run from 10am to 12pm, with the giveaway to follow shortly after.

You can find more information about the organization and their bike drive here.

