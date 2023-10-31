Young Professionals of Aggieland join B/CS Chamber of Commerce

BCS Chamber of Commerce logo
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Young Professionals of Aggieland are now a part of the B/CS Chamber of Commerce as a dedicated committee.

Their goal is to create new opportunities for networking and professional development.

“We know a community growing like Bryan-College Station this is something that’s needed,” said chamber liaison, Jason Cornelius.

They want members to work on giving back and becoming a part of the community, and the partnership is equally beneficial.

“This is going to be another resource for businesses and also young professionals,” added Cornelius.

The Young Professionals of Aggieland committee within the B/CS Chamber of Commerce will host a “happy hour” on Tuesday, November 14. It will take place at Hotel McCoy from 6-8 p.m.

