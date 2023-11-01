80-foot Norway spruce gets the nod as Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, will be cut down next week

FILE: People photograph the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in New...
FILE: People photograph the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in New York.(Julia Nikhinson | AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — An 80-foot-tall (24-meter) Norway spruce from the Binghamton area has been selected as this year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree and will be cut down and trucked to New York City next week, Rockefeller Center officials announced Wednesday.

The tree will be cut on Nov. 9 in Vestal, New York, and will arrive at Rockefeller Center in midtown Manhattan on Nov. 11, the officials said.

After it’s wrapped in more than 50,000 lights and crowned with a star, the tree will be lighted during a live television broadcast on Nov. 29. It will be on display until Jan. 13, 2024.

The Rockefeller Center tree is one of New York City’s most popular holiday attractions, drawing throngs of admirers every year.

Vestal is about 190 miles (306 kilometers) northwest of New York City.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: KWES)
Bob and Kelli Phillips leaving ‘Texas Country Reporter’
CBL claims it is owed more than $41,000.
Owners of Post Oak Mall sue City of College Station over unpaid maintenance costs
With a lack of contacts and resources still available for the company, employees say they’re...
Company announces bankruptcy, employees left wondering where paychecks owed will come from
Brian Lockwood was the driver of the car that left Rance Kenney with serious injuries in...
Brazos County jury awards $1.6 million to man injured in drunk driving crash
The suspected shooter, Justin Eugene Sims, 41, was charged with deadly conduct, discharge of a...
Bryan police arrest man who allegedly shot at delivery driver in neighborhood

Latest News

One injured in San Jacinto Lane shooting
One injured in shooting on San Jacinto Lane
It's a way this cat mom can create a lasting tribute.
Woman creates jewelry from cat fur and whiskers
Day of the Dead is a two-day Mexican holiday intended to celebrate and reunite lost loved ones.
Celebrate Día de los Muertos during First Friday
Restaurant Report Card: November 2, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: November 2, 2023