Aggie Dining to host Dia De Los Muertos Event Thursday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggie Dining will host a Dia De Los Muertos celebration on Thursday at Sbisa Dining Hall.

Organizers say it will be an evening of cultural enrichment, traditional Hispanic cuisine and captivating performances.

Ballet Folklorico Celestial will perform starting at 6 p.m.

Some of the things on the menu include Pollo en Salsa de Chipotle con Crema, Papas con Chorizo y Queso Oaxaca, Fideo Loco and Elote Esquite con Pico de Gallo.

The celebration is from 5:30 to 7:30. Anyone is welcome to attend.

Sbisa has all-you-can-eat style dining. The cost of the buffet is $12.50.

