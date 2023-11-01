A&M United Methodist Church to celebrate historic landmark designation with dedication ceremony

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A&M United Methodist Church in College Station has been a place where individuals can connect, not only to God but also to the community, for the last 100 years. In February, the church celebrated its centennial, and on Wednesday, the church is taking a moment to celebrate another significant milestone.

In 2021, A&M United Methodist was recognized as a historical site by the Texas Historical Commission (THC). On Wednesday, the church will dedicate the historical marker that will sit outside the front of the church.

According to the THC, A&M United Methodist Church now joins 14 other places of worship in Brazos County to have this honor.

Official Texas Historical Markers are those markers and plaques that the Texas Historical Commission awards, approves, or administers. They include Centennial markers that the State of Texas awarded in the 1930s, Civil War Centennial markers from the 1960s, and medallions and markers awarded by the THC’s predecessor, the Texas State Historical Survey Committee.

In addition to the dedication, community members are invited to a meal and fellowship in the church’s Great Hall. Church leaders say Wednesday’s celebration is an opportunity to express gratitude for 100 years of ministry at A&M UMC.

The ceremony will be emceed by Ben Down, General Manager of Bryan Broadcasting. College Station Mayor John Nichols will also be on hand to read and issue a proclamation to commemorate the day’s festivities. Current Senior Pastor, Preston Greenwaldt, former A&M United Methodist Pastor, now Conference Pastor and United Methodist District Superintendent Kip Gilts, will be on hand to provide words of encouragement to church members and the community.

The ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. with a meal being provided for those in attendance 45 minutes prior, at 5:15 p.m. in the Great Hall.

A&M United Methodist is located at 417 University Drive.

Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated after the ceremony.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.