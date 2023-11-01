A&M’s President gives updates on dean searches, restructuring, and diverse recruitment efforts

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Three months have passed since General Mark Welsh assumed the role of Acting and now Interim President at Texas A&M University.

During this time, he has been going around campus meeting with faculty and students, and hosting meetings and events in an effort to gather feedback on the university’s current status and challenges.

In his President’s Brief for October, President Welsh expressed optimism regarding the university’s future and provided updates on the Quick Look implementation, the search for permanent deans, and the restructuring of the President’s office.

Currently, the university is actively searching for permanent deans in several academic units, including the College of Arts and Sciences, College of Engineering, School of Performance, Visualization, and Fine Arts, School of Architecture, and Bush School of Government and Public Service. According to Welsh, finalists for some positions will be on campus this week, while searches for other dean candidates will take place over the coming weeks.

SEARCH FOR PERMANENT DEANS

“As I stated in some of my initial meetings as acting, and then interim president, I see no reason for us to hold off on the search for permanent deans. Our faculty and students deserve stable leadership in their schools, and we will press forward with these critical positions,” said Welsh.

Here is the latest on the respective searches for these academic leaders: College of Arts and Sciences: Finalists for the dean of the College of Arts and Sciences will be on campus for interviews next week, and we hope to have a permanent dean named by the end of the semester. College of Engineering: The search advisory committee for the vice chancellor for engineering and dean of the College of Engineering will be holding first-round interviews in early November. On-campus interviews for search finalists are tentatively set to take place after the Thanksgiving break. School of Performance, Visualization and Fine Arts: Robert Ahdieh, dean of the School of Law, has been named chair of the search advisory committee, and the process to identify the committee members is underway. School of Architecture: The search for the next dean of the School of Architecture will launch in early November. The search advisory committee will be announced in the coming weeks. Bush School of Government and Public Service: The search for the next dean will be initiated in the coming weeks with the anticipation of having a new dean identified this fiscal year.

OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT RESTRUCTURING

Additionally, there is a restructuring plan for the Office of the President, aiming for a “small, nimble group of people who directly support the day-to-day efforts of the President.”

With the quick-look actions in motion, I’m also taking a closer look at the structure of the Office of the President. When I came in as acting president this summer, I was surprised to find that there were less than a handful of individuals with full-time appointments in the office, me included. All other individuals who supported the Office of the President reported to a vice president and juggled additional responsibilities of their “home” unit,” said Welsh.

My vision for the Office of the President is a small, nimble group of people who directly support the day-to-day efforts of the president. This team should work alongside me in providing administrative leadership and support for the university’s executive team,” Welsh added.

To assist in these efforts, Dr. Susan Ballabina, who has been with the university for nearly 30 years, has been asked to serve as Chief of Staff.

Dr. Susan Ballabina (Texas A&M University | KBTX)

“Susan has nearly 30 years of experience with The Texas A&M University System and has a vast knowledge of this university and how we can proactively collaborate to better serve our faculty, staff and students,” said Welsh. “I know Susan’s appointment will be beneficial to not only me as I navigate new waters in this role, but also to the entire office staff and our university leadership team. I’m thankful she’s agreed to be my right hand in this.”

QUICK-LOOK IMPLEMENTATION

After a challenging summer for the university, interim President Welsh released a 32-page report last month titled the ‘Quick-Look Assessment of the Path Forward Implementation” that centers on strategies for further advancing the university in the areas of academic realignment, capital projects, and centralized resources.

The report aims to resolve concerns about the earlier MGT report released in 2021 by former President Kathy Banks. While this report acknowledges positive outcomes, Welsh said at the time adjustments were needed as the university approaches its 150th anniversary.

“Many of our leads tasked with moving quick-look assessment decisions forward have made great progress. I plan to provide monthly status updates with you all via this regular email communication and will also provide a comprehensive list of actions and associated status updates online,” said Welsh.

Below are a few relevant updates of interest: As you are aware, we’re elevating the role of the provost to executive vice president and provost to clearly identify this position as the university’s second-in-command. As part of that, we’re making significant changes to the Office of the Provost. Dr. Alan Sams and team have been in contact with respective leaders and employees of units that will be realigning under the Office of the Provost. These organizational realignments are planned for completion by Nov. 1. The Division of Human Resources and Organizational Effectiveness has sought feedback from the university community on common hire dates and onboarding. To date, more than 650 responses have been shared through an online survey, which remains open through 5 p.m. today, and meetings are being hosted weekly by a multifunctional committee to reevaluate current schedules and processes. In the Division of Marketing and Communications, a task force is developing recommendations on how the division will implement operational supervision, focusing on customer-oriented service. The task force is also evaluating the current structure, roles and responsibilities to streamline processes for colleagues across the university. I anticipate reviewing the draft recommendations soon, which will be provided to the division's incoming vice president (whose hiring will be announced in the next week) to determine next steps.

Another key priority highlighted by Welsh is improving the recruitment of highly qualified students from diverse backgrounds to the university. Recently, the university held a summit to kickstart these efforts.

Texas A&M, as per data released by the university, proudly ranks as the top public higher education institution in the state, boasting a fall enrollment of just over 78,000 students. Despite year-over-year growth, university leaders acknowledge the need to better serve certain populations.

Welsh’s recent emphasis has been on boosting enrollment, with the goal of attracting the brightest minds from diverse backgrounds. On Monday, the university hosted a recruitment summit involving faculty, students, staff, and community leaders to strategize and ensure that top students from all demographics are drawn to Texas A&M.

Jason Cornelius, a presenter at Monday’s summit and a former student and past chairman of the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce, stressed that attracting minority students extends beyond the campus boundaries.

“The fact that we have leadership on campus that recognizes that they still want to have outreach to everyone to come to Texas A&M not just the general student that you would think about,” said Cornelius.

He emphasized the importance of students feeling connected to the broader community.

“It means a lot to me to see opportunities for other minorities to still go to an amazing university and see it as a benefit but also be connected to a community that will make them feel welcomed as well,” said Cornelius. “We need students to feel like they can be a part of everything off of campus as well,” said Cornelius.

This, he noted, requires a concerted effort from the entire community.

“Without A&M, without those students, our local business community wouldn’t be what it is. So, to have a vibrant student population feel like they can be a part of the Bryan-College Station community as a whole, it makes it beneficial for everybody,” Cornelius added.

Welsh says there are a lot of moving parts to enact the changes laid out but says once completed they will make the university stronger.

“In closing, I’m incredibly optimistic about what’s ahead for Texas A&M. There are a lot of moving parts to enact the administrative and operational decisions that will strengthen our university, and I thank each of you who have a hand in implementing these changes,” said Welsh. “We need to stay focused on the task at hand, but let’s also start planning for our future … defining our priorities, our academic and research identity, and focusing on those things that unify, rather than divide us.”

Welsh added that he is looking forward to collaborating with faculty, students, and staff as they shape the university’s vision for the future and invited everyone to join him at the State of the University address on November 29.

