Celebrate Día de los Muertos during First Friday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wednesday is the start of Día de los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead. It’s a two-day Mexican holiday intended to celebrate and reunite lost loved ones.

It’s celebrated in multiple ways, but it shouldn’t be confused with a Halloween-like holiday, according to Isis Ortega.

“Halloween is more like a spooky event, and Día de los Muertos is a tradition and more like a culture-related thing where we remember our loved ones,” Isis Ortega said. “We’re welcoming them and letting them know that we’re thinking about them.”

Several downtown Bryan businesses are commemorating the holiday Friday and want the community to be involved. Musa Studio is hosting its 8th Annual Day of the Dead Celebration during First Friday. It starts at 6 p.m. in front of the studio located at 406 North Main Street.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Isis Ortega and her sister Iris Ortega are dance instructors at Musa Studio and grew up celebrating Day of the Dead and remembering their lost loved ones with altars.

“I remember doing it with my grandma, with my mom and now my younger siblings also help around and help set up the decorations and everything,” Iris Ortega said.

The altars can vary in size but have things to remember the deceased like their pictures, candles, flowers, and their favorite food and drinks.

“It’s just a way to say we’re thinking of them and we’re remembering them during this time,” Isis Ortega said.

The Ortega family tries to change their altar setup every year. This year’s has seven levels.

“We just try to make it fun and different every year but also keep the consistency of the items that are a part of it,” Isis Ortega said.

Along with learning more about altars, the 8th annual event will include sugar skull painting, face painting, a photo booth, a Catrina dress-up contest, performances and dancing.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Alex Morales, a Musa Studio dance instructor, will lead some dance tutorials featuring styles like bachata, merengue and salsa.

“On this day, we dance a lot,” Morales said. “We celebrate their lives.”

For more information on Musa Studio and the Day of the Dead celebration, click here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.