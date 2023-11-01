BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The City of Bryan will be performing smoke testing on sewer lines this month. Because of this, residents may see smoke coming from vent pipes on the roofs of homes and businesses, manholes and the ground during November.

The city says smoke testing helps identify broken pipes and other defects by having field crews inject smoke into the sewer line.

Crews will enter properties to document the defect, but they will not enter private residences and you do not need to be home during the process. The smoke will not enter a house unless there is defective plumbing present or drain traps are dry. The city says residents and business owners can help prevent smoke from entering their buildings by pouring about one gallon of water into seldom-used drains.

The areas highlighted in the image below are the impacted areas.

City of Bryan to conduct smoke testing throughout November (City of Bryan)

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.