Classroom Champion Breanna Watson of Leon High School

Breanna Watson
Breanna Watson(KBTX)
By Travis Musgrove
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Leon, Texas (KBTX) - News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest classroom champion Breanna Watson. The Leon High School senior has a 3.87 grade point average and ranks 3rd in her class. Breanna is the National Honor Society and Student Council Vice President, she has been a member of the FFA since 2022. In 2021 she was awarded 3rd place in UIL editorial writing and has placed in Nucor top five since 2021. You’ll probably see Breanna frequently in the community helping with the little diggers or dribblers.

“One of the most important things that I’ll miss about Brianna is her desire, her yearning to want to learn more than what we’re just talking about in class that day,” said science teacher Deanne Schroeder.

Athletically, Breanna plays volleyball, softball, and basketball for the Cougars. She has been awarded academic all-state and all-district in volleyball and helped her team take second in all-district. Breanna also has earned honorable mention in basketball and softball.

“I would tell you that she is the spark plug. She is the motivator. She is the positive influence. She’s all those things you want on a team. And she’s always going to work hard for work that is outmatched by those kids,” said head softball coach Larissa Lutz

Breanna is not only a great student but a loving and caring big sister.

“I want them to be the best person they can possibly be. So I know they look up to me, so I need to set that example,” said Watson

Watson plans on attending Texas State and major in science and nursing. She aspires to be a traveling nurse.

Congratulations to Breanna Watson of Leon High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion.

