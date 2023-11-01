College Station, Brazos County fall warrant amnesty period ends on Friday

By Katherine Griffith
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station and Brazos County are reminding residents that the fall warrant amnesty period ends Friday.

During an amnesty period, people with outstanding warrants will have their warrant fee waived if they come to court.

The warrant roundup will begin on Saturday and last until Nov. 12. During that time, law enforcement will arrest those with class C warrants.

“If you have a warrant and don’t take advantage of the amnesty, there’s a good chance you’ll be arrested during the roundup,” Municipal Court Judge Ed Spillane said.

Citizens can check their warrant status by contacting the court at 979-764-3683 or visiting cstx.gov/warrants.

