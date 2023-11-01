College Station family raises awareness about AVM

October is AVM awareness month and the Lewis family works hard to spread awareness
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Julia Lewis
Published: Oct. 31, 2023
College Station, Texas (KBTX) - October is AVM awareness month and even though today is the last day of the month, Rilynn Lewis and her family are not looking to stop spreading awareness.

Arteriovenous Malformation means there is a tangle of blood vessels, either in your brain or spine, that connects a high-flowing artery to a low-flowing vein without any capillary system in between. Eventually, the tangled blood vessels can’t handle the pressure and a tear or rupture occurs. When this occurs, blood spreads into the surrounding tissue, causing a stroke. During a stroke, symptoms often appear as a headache and therefore doctors can misdiagnose the Brain vessel disease.

Kyler Lewis had a stroke caused by AVM in 2020. Because of this life-altering event, the family decided to raise awareness of this Brain vessel disease.

“We realized that there were so many other kids and parents and families that are going through this and there is just no real connected support system,” said Kyler’s mom, Raylene Lewis.

“We had no idea this even existed. I mean 1 out of 20 people know what AVM is,” said Kyler Lewis.

The daughter, Rilynn Lewis, is actively involved with several organizations to raise awareness about AVM.

Due to her hard work in raising awareness, she received a proclamation from both Governor Abbott and College Station Mayor, John Nichols.

”This is a great opportunity for the city to help publicize some really important issues facing individuals and the community,” said Nichols.

Rilynn’s love for her brother is the reason why she is actively involved in spreading awareness.

“I want Kyler to know that I support him and that is the main thing, is that I want him to know that I am there for him, that I am doing all that I can for him. On top of that, I want to be an advocate for other people,” said Rilyyn.

Their family began the local non-profit, AVM Alliance, to support others who struggle with AVM as well.

