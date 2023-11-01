Cook your own food at I Won Korean BBQ and Hot Pot

By Conner Beene
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - You can control how you want your food cooked at one of College Station’s newest restaurants.

IWon Korean BBQ & Hot Pot gives customers a chance to be the chefs of their meals.

They can enjoy delicious grilled items like chicken, steak, seafood and more.

You can also prepare hot pot at your table and choose your ingredients from the restaurant’s hot pot bar.

Owner Alexx Lin says they felt that the students and families that live in the area would enjoy the experience the restaurant has to offer.

“It’s a lot of freedom to choose from, so and this town and this location is just perfect,” Lin said.

IWon Korean BBQ & Hot Pot offers all-you-can-eat lunch for $21.99 and dinner for $31.99

The restaurant is located at 1704 George Bush Dr E in College Station.

