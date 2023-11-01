Cooper added to Bednarik Award Midseason Watch List

PHILADELPHIA - Texas A&M’s Edgerrin Cooper was added to the Chuck Bednarik Award Midseason Watch List, presented to the outstanding defensive player in college football, announced by the Maxwell Football Club Wednesday morning.

Cooper was honored earlier this week by the organization after being named the Bednarik Award Player of the Week, while also earning SEC Defensive Player of the Week for the first time in his career following his team-leading performance in the win over South Carolina.

Cooper led the Aggies in tackles for the third time through five SEC games, with seven takedowns in Saturday’s victory.

He recorded 1.5 tackles for loss, helping on a sack for a loss of 6 yards. Filling out the stat sheet, Cooper added a career-high four QB hurries, a forced fumble and a breakup.

Cooper leads the SEC and all Power 5 teams with 15.0 tackles for loss on the season, while his 6.5 sacks are good for 15th nationally and tied for fourth in the league.

The Covington, Louisiana, native’s 52 tackles are the most among Aggies and rank 11th in the SEC.

As a team, A&M leads the SEC and ranks among the top 10 nationally in total defense (269.3 y/g), sacks (33.0) and tackles for loss (75.0).

Players named were selected by the MFC national selection committee and these players will be eligible for consideration as semifinalists for each of these respective awards.

Semifinalists will be announced on Monday, Nov. 13 and voting will commence on Nov. 14.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.